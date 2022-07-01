Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

