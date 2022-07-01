NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

