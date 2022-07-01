NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.62 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

