NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $220.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as low as $151.72 and last traded at $152.36, with a volume of 262787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.82.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

