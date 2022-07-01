NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $220.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as low as $151.72 and last traded at $152.36, with a volume of 262787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average of $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

