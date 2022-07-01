NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 442.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of NVR worth $26,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of NVR by 570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NVR by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,528.75.

NVR stock opened at $4,004.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,788.70. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

