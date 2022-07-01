Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson bought 1,151,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.