Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) vs. Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Head to Head Analysis

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial 6.30% 6.98% 0.28% Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ocwen Financial and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ocwen Financial currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Guild has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Guild.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Guild’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $1.05 billion 0.24 $18.08 million $6.95 3.94 Guild $1.58 billion 0.39 $283.77 million $5.39 1.89

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Ocwen Financial. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocwen Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guild beats Ocwen Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

