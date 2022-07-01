Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.36 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

