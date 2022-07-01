Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.