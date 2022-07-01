OLO (NYSE:OLO) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Financial Contrast

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Rating) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A OLO -17.52% -3.09% -2.81%

This table compares HRsoft and OLO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OLO $149.37 million 10.51 -$42.27 million ($0.18) -54.83

HRsoft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Volatility and Risk

HRsoft has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HRsoft and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 0 4 0 3.00

OLO has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.82%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than HRsoft.

Summary

OLO beats HRsoft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HRsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

