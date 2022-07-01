OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.