OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.11

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 1494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $660.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,358.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $147,011.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,287 shares of company stock worth $589,481 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 92.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 203,087 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

