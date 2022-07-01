Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.98

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$63.98 and last traded at C$64.28, with a volume of 24634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

