Oppenheimer Weighs in on FedEx Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FedEx in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average is $226.84. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

