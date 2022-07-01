Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.61. Opsens shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 26,501 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.