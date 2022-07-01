Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.61. Opsens shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 26,501 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
About Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opsens (OPSSF)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.