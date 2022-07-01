Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

