Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

