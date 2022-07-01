Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.12.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

