Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 261,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,797,277 shares.The stock last traded at $47.69 and had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $121,658,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $73,897,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $110,474,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.