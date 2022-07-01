Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:OBD opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.11. The firm has a market cap of £13.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.80 ($0.77).

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Matthew Wakefield bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,214.08). Also, insider Paul Stockdale purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($6,624.95).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

