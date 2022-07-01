PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of PACCAR worth $35,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PACCAR stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

