PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Reduced by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.