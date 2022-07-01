Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 34.87% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
