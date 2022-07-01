Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

