Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given New GBX 33 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.68 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £377.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.16.
Pan African Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.