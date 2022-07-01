Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given New GBX 33 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.68 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £377.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.16.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

