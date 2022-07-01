Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

