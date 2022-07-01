Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

