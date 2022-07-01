Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
