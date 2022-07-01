Pascal Touchon Sells 14,220 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16.
Shares of ATRA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
