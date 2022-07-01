Pascal Touchon Sells 14,220 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16.

Shares of ATRA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

