Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $30.10. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 8,899 shares traded.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

