Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $30.10. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 8,899 shares traded.

The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after acquiring an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

