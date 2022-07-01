Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 168.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.80. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

