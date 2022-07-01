Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

Paychex stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

