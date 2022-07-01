Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.93.

PAYX stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

