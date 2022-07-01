Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.