Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.41) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.00.

Pearson stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

