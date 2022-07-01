Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 57672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.