Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.74) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.29 ($13.92).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

LON:PNN opened at GBX 952.50 ($11.69) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 755.67 ($9.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,068.96.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.