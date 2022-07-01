Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,070

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.74) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 990 ($12.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,053.33.

PEGRY stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. Pennon Group has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

