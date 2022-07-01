Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

