PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 42,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 547,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,710,000 after acquiring an additional 546,634 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

