Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.71.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

