Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.
About Petrus Resources (Get Rating)
