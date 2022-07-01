Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.38.
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $14.27.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
