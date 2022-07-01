PFG Advisors Buys 2,095 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

