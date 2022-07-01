PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 8,500 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,882.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

