PFG Advisors Has $239,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

PFG Advisors increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

REMX opened at $86.80 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $81.73 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69.

