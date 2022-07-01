PFG Advisors Has $273,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.