PFG Advisors Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 188.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $307.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

