PFG Advisors Trims Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after buying an additional 355,131 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

